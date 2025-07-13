What Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs are still missing heading into the 2025-26 Premier Soccer League season

Amakhosi are in the Netherlands where they have set up camp and are hard at work preparing for the new PSL season.

Nasreddine Nabi has been given another season at Naturena, despite a rather woeful debut campaign which saw his side finish outside the top eight.

It wasn’t all disaster, though, for the Tunisian as he was able to put an end to Amakhosi’s near-decade-long theophylline drought by winning the Nedbank Cup.

As the new campaign approaches quickly, Nabi will be aware that he has very little room for error, if any at all, with the club’s demanding hierarchy, keeping a keen eye on his exploits.

So far, the Amakhosi bosses have managed to rope in six new signings for the former Young Africans coach, and they have stated that more new faces will come through the door.

The likes of Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Flávio Silva have put pen to paper and are already involved in pre-season with the Glamour Boys.

However, the three friendly matches Chiefs have played have exposed more areas of improvement that Nabi will simply have to address ahead of the new campaign.

Here, GOAL looks at those areas of concern in the Chiefs team that still need addressing if the Soweto giants intend to challenge for silverware this season.

