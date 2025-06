Amakhosi are preparing for a crucial pre-season tour in the Netherlands, with plans to return to domestic dominance and end the lengthy spell in the wilderness.

The Soweto giants have reportedly made decisive moves in the transfer market, securing key targets and cutting loose those who no longer fit the vision under head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

After enduring a stressful first campaign, Nabi managed to end Amakhosi’s long-standing trophy drought by lifting the Nedbank Cup in a high-stakes Soweto Derby.

Next season, the Glamour Boys will have the spotlight firmly on them as they look to bounce back and get back to winning ways.