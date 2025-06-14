What are the chances of Fawaaz Basadien and Thabo Moloisane going to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates? 'Management always give the option to the player'
The Cape Winelands side has been a feeder of players to big clubs and could lose some of their top performers.
- Stellies have been losing players to big clubs
- Basadien and Moloisane are being linked with Chiefs & Bucs
- Langeveldt talks about his teammates' chances of moving