'We will kill him!' A warning has been sent amid Kaizer Chiefs star Sibongiseni Mthethwa's consistent displays for the Soweto giants
Wrong comparison?
Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has requested that Sibongiseni Mthethwa should not be compared with him.
Katsande warns that the Chiefs midfielder is his own man, writing his own story, and any comparison with him or another former player is not healthy.
While Katsande wants to see Mthethwa focus on himself, he wants him to do so without anyone putting pressure on him with unnecessary comparisons.
Mthethwa writing his own name
"Mthethwa is writing his own name there, and me, I left with what I had for me, so I don't want people to put pressure on him by comparing him to me," Katsande told KickOff.
"He just needs to focus on being himself, and there's no benchmark for him. He's writing his history, and for us, it's to give him a page to do so without putting pressure.
"People should not put pressure on him because there was only one Salt and Pepper, and there will never be another one."
'My own journey'
Giving his own example, Katsande explained why comparing active players with their predecessors is not good.
"You can try, but there was only one, and there will be no one else. So, it's like me when I took over from Tinashe Nengomasha; people said I should have been given the Tinashe shoes," the former Glamour Boy continued.
"I didn't take the Tinashe shoes because those shoes were bigger. I'd rather buy my new ones. Then I started my own journey.
"So, that's the same way with him if the other guy was going to take over from him as well. Yes, it's always good to be in these topics. It is good to be compared with legends, but to say that he is going to be like them, we will kill him."
Katsande's commanding presence
The Zimbabwean was a conspicuous figure in Chiefs' squad, given how he was capable of commanding a presence in the midfield.
He left Amakhosi in 2021, and many people feel the Soweto giants have not yet fully got one who can match or even become better than Katsande.
However, Mthethwa has been impressive in the recent games, and this has made people start comparing him with Katsande.
Mthethwa was signed by Amakhosi in 2023 after he impressed with Stellenbosch, and many viewed him as Katsande's direct replacement.
Although he struggled under former Chiefs' coach Nasreddine Nabi, he looks to have rediscovered his mojo.
Time for Mthethwa to stamp authority
Given the games Chiefs will play this season, OX, as Mthethwa is fondly referred to, is set to play in many of them unless he is injured.
CAF Confederation Cup matches, Premier Soccer League duties, and even the Nedbank Cup are all waiting for Chiefs. In these games, Cedric Kaze and Youssef Ben Khalil will need their experienced players to be on top of their games, and this includes Mthethwa.
Amakhosi, who beat Durban City in their last game, will host Orbit College at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday for a league game.