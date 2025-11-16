Getty
Wayne Rooney brutally tells Jack Grealish to 'book his summer holiday' as England exile continues despite resurgence on loan at Everton
When did Everton loanee Grealish last appear for England?
Grealish earned the last of his 39 senior international caps in 2024 under interim coach Lee Carsley. He has not been called upon since former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel officially took the reins on January 1, 2025.
The 30-year-old was initially overlooked as he struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. He has played his way back into contention after registering four assists and a goal for Everton this season.
Competition for places is, however, fierce in the England ranks. When it comes to left wing role that Grealish often fills, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze are also giving Tuchel plenty to think about.
- Getty/GOAL
World Cup dream over? Grealish told to make alternative plans
With that in mind, ex-Three Lions captain Rooney is not convinced that Grealish will get a call in time to make the plane for next summer’s World Cup - with there only one more camp to come, in March 2026, before Tuchel finialises his selection.
Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, the former Everton striker said: "Jack Grealish may as well book his holiday for the summer now because he’s not getting in the squad. You think Anthony Gordon dropped out and he still doesn’t get called into it, so I think Thomas Tuchel is quite set."
Grealish has taken great pride in representing England since making his debut in 2020, but insists that he will not be losing any sleep about finding himself phased out. He has told BBC Radio 5 Live of being snubbed: "You know what? I don't think it's as deep as everyone says. At the end of the day, you want to play for the national team but people are doing well in my position.
"I'm doing well also, but the people picked did really well so that's fine with me. That's the manager's decision and I fully respect that. I'm focused on playing for Everton because that's who put their trust in me and believed in me, so I'm really enjoying it here."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rooney questions Tuchel: Big Kane call confuses ex-England captain
Tuchel named several wide or creative forwards in his latest squad, for meetings with Serbia and Albania. National team captain Harry Kane was the only recognised striker to get the nod, with Rooney questioning that decision as plans are drawn up for a tournament that may require the Three Lions to field an alternative No.9.
Rooney added: "I think this international break was the perfect opportunity to say to Harry Kane, ‘Go and have a week’s holiday’. He doesn’t need to be there. He’d want to be there but you need to take that option away from him and then it’s an opportunity for Tuchel to look at players and see what they can do.
"If Phil [Foden] stays in his shape and form, I have no problem (with him as a ‘false nine’). I have some other options in mind that I don’t want to discuss in public. Don’t forget we have Ollie Watkins and Danny Welbeck (who are maybe) more No9s, also different options to Harry. We have many options but it will maybe be about who is in shape, what we have in the squad and how we share the minutes, who we play and what we expect from the match."
- Getty Images
Alternative No.9s: Who can provide England cover for Kane?
Manchester City star Foden was used as a false nine when Kane was replaced during a 2-0 victory over Serbia at Wembley. Watkins will hope to come back into favour at some stage, while Ivan Toney has hit 11 goals through 15 appearances for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli this season to suggest that he should not be written off.
Advertisement