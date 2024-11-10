WATCH: Too hot to ignore in Denmark! In-form Gift Links scores winning goal before grabbing an assist against Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma's former club Copenhagen - sending a message to Hugo Broos
Former City man continues to impress in Denmark, but will his fine form earn him a call-up to Bafana Bafana?
- Gift Links scores and assists for AGF Aarhus
- Next up FC Nordsjaelland in league match
- Links on form in Denmark still snubbed by Broos