Gift Links, Aarhus GF, August 2024Aarhus GF
Dumisani Koyana

WATCH: Too hot to ignore in Denmark! In-form Gift Links scores winning goal before grabbing an assist against Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma's former club Copenhagen - sending a message to Hugo Broos

South AfricaUganda vs South AfricaAGFAarhus 1900AGF vs FC CopenhagenFC CopenhagenSuperleagueUgandaAfrica Cup of Nations Qualification

Former City man continues to impress in Denmark, but will his fine form earn him a call-up to Bafana Bafana?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gift Links scores and assists for AGF Aarhus
  • Next up FC Nordsjaelland in league match
  • Links on form in Denmark still snubbed by Broos
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below