WATCH: Pitso Mosimane breathes sigh of relief after ending Esteghlal's five-match losing streak with crucial win over Mes Rafsanjan in Iranian Gulf Pro League
The Capital Blues came into the match having lost five successive matches across all competitions including two AFC Champions League matches.
- Esteghlal secures first clean sheet of season
- Abolfazl Zamani’s goal ends losing streak
- Mosimane's fortunes shift after tough start