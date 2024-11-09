Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal, October 2024MT Sports
Dumisani Koyana

WATCH: Pitso Mosimane breathes sigh of relief after ending Esteghlal's five-match losing streak with crucial win over Mes Rafsanjan in Iranian Gulf Pro League

South AfricaEsteghlal vs Mes RafsanjanP. Mosimane1. DivisionEsteghlalMes Rafsanjan

The Capital Blues came into the match having lost five successive matches across all competitions including two AFC Champions League matches.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Esteghlal secures first clean sheet of season
  • Abolfazl Zamani’s goal ends losing streak
  • Mosimane's fortunes shift after tough start
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below