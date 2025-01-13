Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
Austin Ditlhobolo

WATCH: Orlando Pirates benefited from poor officiating, but still lost as Patrick 'Maswanganyi is the one committing a foul' & Stellenbosch FC robbed in defeat to Kaizer Chiefs with ex-Fifa referee highlighting Sibongiseni Mthethwa's 'brutality'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedAl Ahly SC vs Orlando PiratesAl Ahly SCOrlando PiratesCAF Champions LeagueP. MaswanganyiS. Mthethwa

The Buccaneers were awarded a controversial penalty, while a Chiefs player avoided a red card after kicking an opponent in the face.

  • Pirates awarded penalty after Maswanganyi foul
  • Mthethwa awarded yellow card after kicking opponent
  • The Safa Gauteng Referees boss gives his verdict
