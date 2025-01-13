WATCH: Orlando Pirates benefited from poor officiating, but still lost as Patrick 'Maswanganyi is the one committing a foul' & Stellenbosch FC robbed in defeat to Kaizer Chiefs with ex-Fifa referee highlighting Sibongiseni Mthethwa's 'brutality'
The Buccaneers were awarded a controversial penalty, while a Chiefs player avoided a red card after kicking an opponent in the face.
- Pirates awarded penalty after Maswanganyi foul
- Mthethwa awarded yellow card after kicking opponent
- The Safa Gauteng Referees boss gives his verdict