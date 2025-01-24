Monde Mphambaniso, Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Messi Mphambaniso's stoppage time strike fires 10-man Marumo Gallants into Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after victory over Pretoria Callies

Bahlabane ba Ntwa progressed to the Last-16 of South Africa's premier knockout competition following victory over Tshwane opponents on Friday.

  • Callies & Gallants opened the 2024/25 Nedbank Bank Cup
  • Gallants ended up with 10 men
  • They proceed to the Round of 16
