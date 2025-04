This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Injured LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig makes a surprise appearance at fan event to the delight of supporters Major League Soccer LA Galaxy R. Puig The injured Spaniard made an unexpected appearance at the club's Season Ticket Member Open Training, boosting fan morale Puig attends open training session, recovering from ACL injury

Midfielder interacts with fans, signs autographs

Midfielder interacts with fans, signs autographs

Appearance highlights player's commitment to club