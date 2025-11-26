WATCH - Heartbreak for Monnapule Saleng despite Orlando Pirates loanee grabbing superb assist as Kaizer Chiefs product scores thunderbolt to help Stellenbosch FC silence Orbit College

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens was tested in the eighth minute when Mbulelo Wagaba found himself in some space before he launched a right-footed shot from the left side of the box. Stephens was alert, and he managed to collect the ball calmly.

The Maroons pressed, and in the ninth minute came close to breaking the deadlock, but Genino Palace was stopped by the offside flag.

Saleng and Wagaba were involved in a team build-up in the 10th minute; the Pirates' loanee did well to spot Wagaba inside the Stellenbosch box, but the former headed wide.

There was a big chance for Stwellies in the 12th minute, but Devin Titus was denied by Orbit College goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane, who made a good save.

After moments of dealing with threats by Orbit College, Stellies responded in the 14th minute by pressing their rivals back. Moerane pulled off a good save again to deny the visitors as he saved a right-footed shot by Titus.

Yanga Madiba created two back-to-back free kicks for Orbit College in the 21st and 22nd minutes, but they could not take advantage of the chances, as both were wasted.

Stellies were also not clinical in the final third; Muzomuhle Khanyi's header from the centre of the box went wide in the 26th minute before Khomotjo Lekoloane sent his shot wide a minute later.

Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill and Titus were involved in a team build-up in the 43rd minute, but the former only sent his effort away.