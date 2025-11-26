WATCH - Heartbreak for Monnapule Saleng despite Orlando Pirates loanee grabbing superb assist as Kaizer Chiefs product scores thunderbolt to help Stellenbosch FC silence Orbit College
Wasted chances
Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens was tested in the eighth minute when Mbulelo Wagaba found himself in some space before he launched a right-footed shot from the left side of the box. Stephens was alert, and he managed to collect the ball calmly.
The Maroons pressed, and in the ninth minute came close to breaking the deadlock, but Genino Palace was stopped by the offside flag.
Saleng and Wagaba were involved in a team build-up in the 10th minute; the Pirates' loanee did well to spot Wagaba inside the Stellenbosch box, but the former headed wide.
There was a big chance for Stwellies in the 12th minute, but Devin Titus was denied by Orbit College goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane, who made a good save.
After moments of dealing with threats by Orbit College, Stellies responded in the 14th minute by pressing their rivals back. Moerane pulled off a good save again to deny the visitors as he saved a right-footed shot by Titus.
Yanga Madiba created two back-to-back free kicks for Orbit College in the 21st and 22nd minutes, but they could not take advantage of the chances, as both were wasted.
Stellies were also not clinical in the final third; Muzomuhle Khanyi's header from the centre of the box went wide in the 26th minute before Khomotjo Lekoloane sent his shot wide a minute later.
Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill and Titus were involved in a team build-up in the 43rd minute, but the former only sent his effort away.
Orbit College score, Stellies stage comeback
After failing to take advantage of their chances, Stellies were punished in the third minute of added time of the first half. Wagaba, with an assist from Saleng, broke the deadlock, giving his side an advantage going into the break.
There was a chance for Stellenbosch to restore parity in the 58th minute when Thapelo Mokodi made his way into Orbit College's box, but Moerane was alert, as he parried away the ball that was heading to the top left corner.
The away side kept fighting and created chances but wasted them; in the 68th minute, two quick chances bore no fruit as both Turan Manafov and Titus could not find the back of the net with them.
In the final stages of the game, Stellenbosch turned the tide as they equalised and scored the winning goal in quick succession. Thato Khiba, a Kaizer Chiefs product, equalised in the 89th minute before Athenkosi Mcaba scored their second in the second minute of added time.
The game ended in a dramatic fashion; apart from the Maroons scoring twice, two red cards were flashed. Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 80th minute.
After the 2-1 win, Stellenbosch are 14th with 12 points, while Orbit College are 13th with 13 points.
Watch Saleng's provide an assist
Will the win ease pressure on Barker?
As Stellies struggle in the PSL, pressure has been building up on coach Steve Barker.
Although their continental campaign has been impressive, the same cannot be said for their domestic run. Before the 1-0 win over Otoho d'Oyo in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage opening game, the Maroons were on a three-match losing run across all competitions.
They were eliminated by Marumo Gallants at the quarter-final stage of the Carling Knockout after going down 4-0, another result that shows how poor they have been.
But their sheer determination on Wednesday showed a side that is ready to fight regardless of the situation. By avoiding another defeat in the league, this will surely serve to boost their morale going forward.
What next for Orbit College and Stellenbosch?
On November 30, Stellies will be back on the continental stage as they are set to face Singida Black Stars from Tanzania in the second Confederation Cup group game.
On December 3, Orbit College will face Durban City in a home league game.