Jessica Williams, Banyana Banyana, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Goalkeeper Williams scores sensational free-kick for South Africa and Banyana Banyana succumb to heavy Denmark defeat

FriendliesSouth AfricaDenmark vs South AfricaDenmarkPremier Soccer LeagueD. Ellis

South Africa showed class with a goalkeeper of their B-Team scoring a goal for the archives from distance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Banyana had two teams in action on Friday
  • One was at the Cosafa while another was in Denmark
  • A sensational goal was witnessed in Gqeberha
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱