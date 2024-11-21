WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Khanyisa Mayo facing challenges at CR Belouizdad as former Leicester City and Newcastle United star sends warning to Orlando Pirates
The former Cape Town City forward will be hoping to face the Buccaneers in next week's Caf Champions League fixture.
- Mayo did not play in the Algiers Derby
- Slimani starred in that match
- Belouizdad won ahead of facing Bucs
