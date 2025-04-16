WATCH: Former England & Arsenal striker Ian Wright hails Kaizer Chiefs versus Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby as one of the best he's ever witnessed — 'It is unbelievable'

Gary Neville, Roy Keane & 'Wrighty' discuss top rivalries, with the former striker rating Amakhosi vs The Buccaneers amongst the best he's seen.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrights picks Soweto Derby as unbelievable

Chiefs and Pirates to play twice in May

Bucs prepare for Riveiro exit Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱