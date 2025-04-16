WATCH: Former England & Arsenal striker Ian Wright hails Kaizer Chiefs versus Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby as one of the best he's ever witnessed — 'It is unbelievable'
Gary Neville, Roy Keane & 'Wrighty' discuss top rivalries, with the former striker rating Amakhosi vs The Buccaneers amongst the best he's seen.
- Wrights picks Soweto Derby as unbelievable
- Chiefs and Pirates to play twice in May
- Bucs prepare for Riveiro exit