WATCH THE GOALS: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki guides Bafana Bafana to impressive win over Egypt as South Africa advance in Chan qualifiers after Mamelodi Sundowns star and ex-Orlando Pirates trialist dazzle
South Africa outclassed the Pharaohs in a four-goal thriller at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.
- Bafana faced Pharaohs in second-leg clash
- SA netted three times to outclass Egypt
- Maema and Luthuli were on scoresheet