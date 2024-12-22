Percy Tau, Al Ahly, December 2024Al Ahly
Michael Madyira

WATCH: Are you watching Hugo Broos? Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau scores and assists as Al Ahly hammer Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad to topple Orlando Pirates in Caf Champions League

CAF Champions League

The accomplished attacker came through for the Cairo giants at a time he was being criticised for underperforming.

  • Al Ahly hosted Belouizdad
  • Percy Tau was on the scoresheet
  • Mayo also participated in the match
