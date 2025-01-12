VIDEO: Tamworth defender takes Tottenham's millionaires for a spin! Spurs duo Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr embarrassed by non-league veteran Haydn Hollis during FA Cup tie
National League veteran Haydn Hollis showed his class by rouletting past Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr and Timo Werner in the FA Cup.
- Tamworth took Spurs to extra time in FA Cup
- National League side earned huge credit
- Defender Hollis showed his class with spectacular skill