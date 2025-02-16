Francisco Conceicao Kolo Muani Juventus InterGetty Images
VIDEO: Randal Kolo Muani turns into 'prime Ronaldinho' with outrageous assist for Juventus vs Inter as PSG loanee 'embodies a FIFA skiller' to deceive FIVE defenders

Randal Kolo Muani produced a magical piece of skill to beat five Inter defenders and lay the ball to Francisco Conceicao, who fired Juventus' winner.

  • Kolo Muani produces outrageous assist
  • Juventus beat Inter in Serie A
  • Face PSV on Wednesday in Champions League
