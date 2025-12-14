VIDEO - Proving Hugo Broos wrong! Five-cap Bafana Bafana international scores top-class goal to keep European club's league and cup double dream alive after South Africa-AFCON squad snub
Links shines as Aarhus edge Odense
Gift Links has firmly cemented his status as one of Aarhus GF’s most reliable and influential performers in Denmark this season, delivering a level of consistency that has made him indispensable to the club’s ambitions. The Rustenburg‑born star has grown into a central figure within the squad, combining maturity, work rate and attacking intelligence to elevate his impact week after week.
On Sunday, December 14, he once again rose to the occasion, playing a crucial role as Aarhus battled their way to a hard‑fought 3–2 aggregate victory over Odense. His contribution proved vital in guiding the team into the semi‑finals of the Danish Cup, further underlining the importance of his presence during this impressive campaign.
The 27‑year‑old stepped up once again, netting a stunning second goal to put real daylight between the sides in their hard‑earned 3–1 victory over Odense, a moment that underlined both his confidence and growing influence within the squad.
His impact didn’t end there. Links also played a crucial part in the build‑up to the third, providing the pre‑assist that allowed Felix Beijmo to strike deep into stoppage time. That late finish ultimately proved decisive, sealing a 3–2 aggregate triumph.
Links responds to Bafana snub
Despite Links’ impressive run of form, he has once again been overlooked for the Bafana Bafana squad that will travel to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, taking place between December and January 2026. His omission comes even as the 27‑year‑old continues to deliver consistently strong performances at club level, yet national team coach Hugo Broos remains unconvinced about his suitability for international duty.
Broos was previously blunt in his assessment, stating that Links “is not at the level of the national team.”
The player responded to the Belgian’s comments, saying, “To be honest, I don’t think coach Hugo Broos is snubbing me," Links told KickOff.
"The competition in the national team is very high, and the players who have been getting call-ups have done well for the team. My job is to support them, stay focused, and keep working hard because I believe my time will come again. It’s all about consistency, hard work, and belief.
"I don’t think that’s the case [that Broos does not watch small leagues]. Look at Samukelo Kabini, he has recently been called up, and he plays in Norway, which is a league quite similar to where I play," added the former Cape Town City star.
"I can’t say for sure whether they watch every league, but I believe they do pay attention. Players from leagues in America and other so-called smaller leagues also get opportunities,” he concluded.
Road ahead for Links and Bafana
While Links has made it clear that he fully supports the players chosen to represent South Africa, the wing‑back will nevertheless be fuelled by a strong personal drive to maintain, and potentially elevate, the high standards he has set at club level. His performances for Aarhus have already gone a long way toward reinforcing his credentials, showcasing a level of consistency and maturity that strengthens his argument for another look from the national selectors. In the months ahead, he will be hoping that continued excellence not only keeps him in the spotlight but gradually shifts the conversation in his favour.
As Bafana Bafana’s attention moves beyond the Africa Cup of Nations and turns toward the broader, long‑term preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opportunities for players to reassert themselves will naturally begin to emerge. Links will be determined to ensure that, when those selection debates intensify and the coaching staff reassess their options, his name stands out as one that cannot be overlooked.