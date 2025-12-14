VIDEO - Proving Hugo Broos wrong! Five-cap Bafana Bafana international scores top-class goal to keep European club's league and cup double dream alive after South Africa-AFCON squad snub

Despite Links’ impressive run of form, he has once again been overlooked for the Bafana Bafana squad that will travel to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, taking place between December and January 2026. His omission comes even as the 27‑year‑old continues to deliver consistently strong performances at club level, yet national team coach Hugo Broos remains unconvinced about his suitability for international duty.

Broos was previously blunt in his assessment, stating that Links “is not at the level of the national team.”

The player responded to the Belgian’s comments, saying, “To be honest, I don’t think coach Hugo Broos is snubbing me," Links told KickOff.

"The competition in the national team is very high, and the players who have been getting call-ups have done well for the team. My job is to support them, stay focused, and keep working hard because I believe my time will come again. It’s all about consistency, hard work, and belief.

"I don’t think that’s the case [that Broos does not watch small leagues]. Look at Samukelo Kabini, he has recently been called up, and he plays in Norway, which is a league quite similar to where I play," added the former Cape Town City star.

"I can’t say for sure whether they watch every league, but I believe they do pay attention. Players from leagues in America and other so-called smaller leagues also get opportunities,” he concluded.