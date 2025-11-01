VIDEO - Look away, Mamelodi Sundowns fans! PSL Player of the Season Lucas Ribeiro Costa grabs late winning goal to hand Cultural Leonesa victory in Spanish La Liga 2
Ribeiro lifts Leonesa
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro has opened his goal account with Cultural Leonesa.
The Brazilian scored in Cultural Leonesa's 3-2 win over their La Liga 2 rivals Mirandés on Saturday.
How Ribeiro helped Leonesa win
Luis Chacon scored the opening goal of the match in favour of Leonesa in the 25th minute,
Carlos Fernandez equalised for Mirandes in the 37th minute.
Two minutes after the hour mark, the home side went ahead again when Pibe scored, but Mirandes fought back and equalised again in the 69th minute when Fernandez scored again.
Ribeiro sunk Mirandes with a late goal; the Premier Soccer League top scorer and Player of the 2024/25 season struck in the 89th minute to ensure his side was not dropping points on their own turf.
- Cultural Leonesa
Where do Leonesa stand?
The win has Leonesa sitting in the 15th position with 14 points from 11 games, while Mirandes are 21st with nine points from 12 games.
Leonesa will play Deportivo La Coruna on November 8.
- Backpage
Ribeiro's life post-Sundowns
Ribeiro left the Tshwane giants in a controversial manner before the current season began.
After a prolonged contractual battle with Masandawana, his wish was finally granted, and he ended up signing for the Spanish side.