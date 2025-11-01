VIDEO - Look away, Mamelodi Sundowns fans! PSL Player of the Season Lucas Ribeiro Costa grabs late winning goal to hand Cultural Leonesa victory in Spanish La Liga 2

Luis Chacon scored the opening goal of the match in favour of Leonesa in the 25th minute,

Carlos Fernandez equalised for Mirandes in the 37th minute.

Two minutes after the hour mark, the home side went ahead again when Pibe scored, but Mirandes fought back and equalised again in the 69th minute when Fernandez scored again.

Ribeiro sunk Mirandes with a late goal; the Premier Soccer League top scorer and Player of the 2024/25 season struck in the 89th minute to ensure his side was not dropping points on their own turf.