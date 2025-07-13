Mohau Nkota, Orlando Pirates, March 2025Backpagepix
Celine Abrahams

VIDEO - Emotional farewell as former Soweto giants star Mohau Nkota makes promise to Orlando Pirates fans ahead of his transfer to ex-Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid stars' club - ‘I’ll show up for you on the other side’

After just one season with the first team, the 20-year-old has chosen to continue his career away from the Buccaneers.

  • Pirates make shock announcement
  • Nkota departs the Sea Robbers
  • He sends a message to the fans 

