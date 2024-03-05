VIDEO: 'I'm telling everyone we're friends!' - Bayern Munich star Harry Kane hilariously exposes Jamie Carragher's lies following match-winning Champions League display against Lazio
Harry Kane left Jamie Carragher hanging with a "friends" revelation, when speaking after his role in Bayern Munich's victory over Lazio.
- Kane scores brace as Bayern progress
- Interviewed by Carragher and CBS team post-match
- Brutally exposes lack of telephone call