VIDEO - Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana scores top class goal to help Al-Hazem secure win and move closer to Mohau Nkota's Al-Ettifaq ahead of clash with Karim Benzema's side in Saudi Pro League

Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana was on target as Al-Hazem secured a 2-1 win over Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League match on Friday at Al-Hazem Club Stadium.

Ramiro Enrique scored the opening goal of the game in favour of Al Kholood in the third minute before Mokwana equalised for his side in the 30th minute.

This is Mokwana's first goal for the Saudi Arabian outfit since he joined them in August.

A 37th-minute penalty by Omar Al Somah handed Mokwana's side an advantage going into the break.

Al Kholood were unable to equalise even in the second half as the visitors collected the three points to end their winless run.