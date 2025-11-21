VIDEO - Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana scores top class goal to help Al-Hazem secure win and move closer to Mohau Nkota's Al-Ettifaq ahead of clash with Karim Benzema's side in Saudi Pro League
Mokwena scores debut goal
Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana was on target as Al-Hazem secured a 2-1 win over Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League match on Friday at Al-Hazem Club Stadium.
Ramiro Enrique scored the opening goal of the game in favour of Al Kholood in the third minute before Mokwana equalised for his side in the 30th minute.
This is Mokwana's first goal for the Saudi Arabian outfit since he joined them in August.
A 37th-minute penalty by Omar Al Somah handed Mokwana's side an advantage going into the break.
Al Kholood were unable to equalise even in the second half as the visitors collected the three points to end their winless run.
Where does the win leave Al-Hazem?
The victory leaves Mokwana's side in the 12th position with nine points in as many games. Mohau Nkota's Al-Ettifaq are 11th with the same points, although they have played one fewer game.
At the top is Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, who have 24 points from eight games. Al Nassr enjoy a three-point gap ahead of second-placed Al Tawoon, who have also played eight games.
Ronaldo and his teammates will be back in action on Sunday, when they will take on AlKhaleej.
Al-Hazem's next league game is against Karim Benzema's and N'Golo Kante's Al Ittihad on December 20.
When did Mokwana seal the Saudi move?
The Bafana forward moved to the Saudi Pro League from Tunisia's giants, Esperance, on loan and was unveiled on August 27.
Mokwana opted for a move to the money-rich league despite reported interest from Russian sides Pari Nizhniy Novgorod and Dinamo Makhachkala.
While serving Esperance, Mokwana, 25, won a domestic treble in his debut season in Tunisia by lifting the league, Tunisian Cup and Super Cup last season. He also managed 11 goal contributions in over 30 appearances across all competitions.
By deciding to join Al-Hazem under Tunisian coach Jalel Kadri, Mokwana became the second South African star in the Saudi Arabian Pro League. Former Orlando Pirates forward Nkota joined Al-Ettifaq before the season began.
Mokwana's Bafana prospects
Mokwana has failed to get Bafana call-ups in the recent past, and his move to the Middle East may complicate matters for him.
Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has publicly criticised players for making moves that are seen to be inspired by money and not career growth.
When Nkota left the Premier Soccer League for Saudi Arabia, Broos was categorical that he was sceptical of such moves.
“I heard everything goes well with him there, so why not take him, and we will see – let’s hope for him it can go on the same level he had in Pirates," Broos said earlier.
“I’m not so happy when young players go to such teams, but okay, it’s a choice he made; let’s hope everything goes on how it’s been going now.”
However, Broos has kept calling up the youngster, who has also not disappointed, as he has been performing well for the national side.
Mokwana, who has now scored and provided an assist in his last three matches for his new club, can follow on Nkota's script, and his performance may open up Bafana's doors for him again.
Eyes are currently on Broos to see which players he will pick for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set to begin in December in Morocco. In the recent past, Mohau Nkota, Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis have been Broos' top wing choices.