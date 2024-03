‘Very frustrating’ Wrexham stat annoys Phil Parkinson – with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney unlikely to be big fans either WrexhamPhil ParkinsonWrexham vs Tranmere RoversLeague Two

Phil Parkinson admits it was “very frustrating” to see Wrexham only hit the target with four of the 25 shots that they fired in against Tranmere.