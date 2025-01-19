lionel messi-argentina-20241015(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'Very excited' Lionel Messi drops 2026 World Cup hint as Argentina captain makes winning start to 2025 at Inter Miami

L. MessiArgentinaWorld CupInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerFIFA Club World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi dropped a 2026 World Cup hint after Inter Miami kicked off 2025 with a friendly win over Club America.

  • Inter Miami start pre-season with a win
  • Messi drops World Cup 2026 participation hint
  • Focused on being in top condition for new MLS season
