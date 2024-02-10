'Pain to play against' - USMNT and Monaco star Folarin Balogun receives high praise from Nice defender and Chelsea transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of Ligue 1 clash

'Pain to play against' - USMNT and Monaco star Folarin Balogun receives high praise from Nice defender and Chelsea transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of Ligue 1 clashJacob SchneiderGettyFolarin BalogunUSANice vs MonacoNiceMonacoLigue 1USMNT star Folarin Balogun received high praise around his attacking game from Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of their clash Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMonaco take on Nice in Ligue 1 SundayNice defender Todibo praises USMNT's BalogunDuo met last year during Reims spell