Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between the Chilli Boys and the Brazilians in a league game at Buffalo City Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns head to East London with their sights set on sealing the 2024/25 league title.

A single point against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium will be enough for Masandawana to secure the championship. The Tshwane giants come into the clash with strong momentum and confidence.

Meanwhile, Chippa are fighting for a top-eight finish but have struggled in recent outings. The home side will be desperate to bounce back and deliver a positive result in front of their fans.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.