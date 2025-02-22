'Thanks for the two assists!' - Marcus Rashford's impact at Aston Villa hailed by team-mates Marco Asensio and Youri Tielemans after decisive role in late win against Chelsea
Marcus Rashford contributed with two assists as Aston Villa came back from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, earning praise from his new team-mates.
- Rashford starred with two assists in Villa's win
- Emery's side came back from behind to beat Chelsea
- Marcos Asensio netted a brace