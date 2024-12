The 2024/25 PSL season’s first half has been as dramatic off the pitch as on it, with coaches under pressure and early sackings making headlines.

From abrupt sackings to mounting pressure on underperforming coaches, this campaign is shaping up to be one where the dugout is as unpredictable as the pitch.

Here, GOAL, delves into the managerial merry-go-round, focusing on the casualties, potential departures and the ever-looming shadow of performance expectations.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱