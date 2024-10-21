The Spaniard is close to reaching a milestone for Bucs and is on a mission to get back to winning ways after crashing out in the Carling Knockout.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Jose Riveiro has been at the helm of Orlando Pirates for 843 days and is just four games away from reaching 100 matches in charge. During his tenure, the Spaniard has overseen 96 games, with an impressive record of 58 wins, 17 draws, and 21 losses. Under his guidance, Pirates have secured two MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cups. Despite a solid start to the 2024/25 season, their recent exit from the Carling Knockout Cup at the hands of Magesi FC raises the question: could this early elimination be a blessing in disguise?

Pirates’ exit from the Carling Knockout may offer an opportunity to manage their workload better, especially with the CAF Champions League group stages looming. The Buccaneers last reached this stage in the 2018/19 campaign, and a lighter domestic schedule could allow them to focus on preparing for continental competition. Riveiro himself admitted that the team’s schedule has been “crazy,” with fixture congestion becoming a growing challenge. However, the coach has made it clear that the primary objective remains the league title, as Pirates look to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates will now turn their attention to a crucial PSL clash against SuperSport United. Despite the Cup exit, Pirates have had a near-perfect start to the season, winning all three of their league games and sitting second on the log, just behind Sundowns. A strong performance against SuperSport will be vital to maintain their momentum in the title race and GOAL takes a look at the main talking points coming into the match.