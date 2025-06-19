This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michael Madyira

Top Dutch side and Uefa Europa League contestants announce Kaizer Chiefs & Siyabonga Ngezana's FCSB as pre-season friendly match opponents

The Soweto giants return to Europe for a training camp hoping to tap in on conditions that adequately prepare them for the new term.

  • Chiefs will be in the Netherlands for pre-season
  • This is the second successive season for them to go to Europe
  • A top Dutch team confirms a friendly game with Chiefs
