The league champions may have been crowned, but the drama is far from over as we head into final day drama for the 2024/25 season.

As the final match day looms, the league is bursting with subplots that could shape destinies, careers and club histories.

Whether it's Orlando Pirates chasing a club record, Kaizer Chiefs fighting to restore some pride in the Top 8, or the knife-edge relegation battle involving desperate sides, there's still everything to play for.

Here, GOAL dives into five key storylines that will keep fans glued to the PSL until the last whistle.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱