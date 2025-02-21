Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates 16-9GOAL GFX
Leila Kingsley

Title hopes hanging by a thread: Can Orlando Pirates still mount a serious Premier Soccer League challenge or is the race over?

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FCJ. RiveiroM. SalengAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueCupOrlando Pirates vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FC

The Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious position going up against Mamelodi Sundowns, as the PSL season heads into its crucial stages.

While the 12-point gap between Orlando Pirates and league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns appears daunting, the Buccaneers still have a fighting chance to mount a title challenge. However, their pursuit of glory is far from straightforward.

With games in hand, fixture congestion and the need for key players to regain form, Pirates must navigate a tough path if they are to stay in contention.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the challenges ahead and what the team needs to do in order to go head-to-head with the Brazilians for the league crown.

