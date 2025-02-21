Title hopes hanging by a thread: Can Orlando Pirates still mount a serious Premier Soccer League challenge or is the race over?

The Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious position going up against Mamelodi Sundowns, as the PSL season heads into its crucial stages.

While the 12-point gap between Orlando Pirates and league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns appears daunting, the Buccaneers still have a fighting chance to mount a title challenge. However, their pursuit of glory is far from straightforward.

With games in hand, fixture congestion and the need for key players to regain form, Pirates must navigate a tough path if they are to stay in contention.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the challenges ahead and what the team needs to do in order to go head-to-head with the Brazilians for the league crown.

