Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Throwing a shade at Miguel Cardoso? Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Shaun Bartlett convinced Mamelodi Sundowns 'do not even need a coach to be on the touchline' in PSL games

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCM. CardosoKaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians continue their dominance in the Premier Soccer League but have been found wanting on the continent.

  • Downs lost the CAF CL final under Cardoso
  • But they cleanly won the PSL title
  • Bartlett points to what could be Cardoso's end
