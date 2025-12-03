Thomas Tuchel brutally told England 'haven't played anybody' after perfect 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign as Arsenal legend explains what Three Lions must achieve to avoid 'huge disappointment' next summer

The question now is: Can England deliver when it matters most? They have an abundance of talent at their disposal - from back to front - including the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. With that in mind, would anything less than global glory in the United States, Canada and Mexico be considered failure?

When that question was put to ex-Arsenal and England left-back Winterburn, he - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I don’t think you could look at it like that. Our history of winning major tournaments, as a nation, is not great. I agree that we have a talented squad, we have some great depth, but we still need to prove ourselves against the real top opposition. The qualifiers that we have just been through - let’s not beat around the bush, we haven’t played anybody. We haven’t been under any pressure. I’d like to see us when we’re against teams like Spain - technically brilliant, keeping the ball, high quality players. How are we going to cope defensively with their movement? How are we then going to break down their structure with our movement of the ball? Will it be quick? Is it too slow?

“It won’t be a failure. A lot of people will be saying there are a lot of teams in tournaments that we should beat and when you get to the knockout stages, that’s when it’s going to be crucial. I think a lot of people will think that if we don’t get to the semi-finals, it would be a huge disappointment.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

Getty Images