'This is unacceptable, Kaizer Motaung Junior; We won't play in MTN8 in two successive seasons! Nasreddine Nabi does not deserve to coach Kaizer Chiefs, but don't sack him because even if Amakhosi get Jose Mourinho, they will not change' - Fans

Amakhosi were left disappointed after failing to utilise a last chance to try and grab points that would have ensured them a better place on the log.

Kaizer Chiefs will not be participating in the MTN8 contest next season after failing to achieve their top-eight dream in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Their fate was sealed after a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. They needed a win to secure that ticket but were frustrated by Rise and Shine, who themselves qualified for MTN8.

The result means that Nasreddine Nabi will be particularly under pressure, given that the season ended with their winless run stretching to nine games.

After the FNB Stadium game, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.