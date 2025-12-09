Getty Images
'This is the start of an important year for our team' - USWNT set to close January camp with friendly against Chile
'Not a common occurrence'
While Santa Barbara is new for a match, the USWNT have frequently held training camps at the college campus and even played the UCSB women's soccer team that same year they went on to win the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup title.
“Playing in a city for the first time is not a common occurrence at this point in our history," Hayes said, "So I know our players will enjoy being in beautiful Santa Barbara and our staff are really looking forward to January camp and these matches against two tough South American countries."
USWNT's history with Chile
While the USWNT do not have a long history with Chile, the teams have met before - just three times. Chile are ranked 45th in the world and fifth in CONMEBOL, behind Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay. Their last meeting came in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, when the U.S. won 3-0. Before that, the sides played two friendlies in 2018.
'Focused on maximizing every minute'
It’s no surprise that 2026 will carry plenty of weight for the USWNT, who will soon enter the countdown toward the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. To set the tone early, Hayes’ side will play two January friendlies - first against Paraguay and then against Chile.
The Americans enjoyed a historic 2025, finishing with a 12-3-0 record. Hayes also capped her first full calendar year in charge with 25 wins.
“This is the start of an important year for our team, and as always, we’re focused on maximizing every minute we get with the players,” Hayes said.
What will 2026 bring?
The USWNT finished the 2025 calendar year with back-to-back victories over Italy. Hayes once again experimented with new players and personnel to close out the year, and admirably gave 43 players their senior debuts in 2025, the most in a single year since 2001.
There will likely be a shift to more familiar rosters through 2026 as Hayes fine-tunes her playing pool.
Looking ahead
The USWNT will first play Paraguay on Jan. 24 in Carson, Calif., before heading to Santa Barbara, Calif., to play Chile at Harder Stadium on Jan. 27.
