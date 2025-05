The Soweto giants did not get a result they wanted this weekend as they settled for a draw in Polokwane against Babina Noko.

Kaizer Chiefs failed to collect maximum points on Saturday after sharing spoils with Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The result came as a disappointment for the Glamour Boys, who beat Orlando Pirates last weekend to win the Nedbank Cup.

A section of the fans were unhappy with the result, but some are satisfied with a point.

Article continues below

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.