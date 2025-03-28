Hugo Broos and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'This guy is always fighting us!' Lesotho FA official takes aim at 'harsh' Hugo Broos amid Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena saga in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers - 'We want to see if the loud-mouth knows the regulations'

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs LesothoPremier Soccer LeagueLesothoT. MokoenaH. BroosLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer ChiefsMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerOrlando PiratesCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedCup

The Crocodiles want Mzansi to be punished for fielding an illegible Mamelodi Sundowns player in recent international outing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana played Lesotho recently
  • Mokoena was 'suspended' for that game
  • Lesotho want Mzansi to be punished
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱