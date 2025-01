Amakhosi recorded their first victory of 2025 when they edged Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Wandile Duba scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 2-1 and recover from last weekend's defeat to Cape Town City.

Following the win over the Maroons, Anmakhosi are now fifth on the Premier Soccer League table.

Fans reacted to the Soweto giants' win and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.