The Brazilians remain on course in their bid for an eighth successive league title and fans discuss about their win over Magesi.

Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to edge Magesi FC 2-1 in a Premier Soccer league match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

It was three crucial points for the Tswhane giants which extended their lead to six points clear at the top.

Fans went on social media to discuss the Brazilians' victory and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.