The Buccaneers avenged February's humiliation by Masandawana with the Soweto giants' 20-year-old star stealing the show.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a quick brace as Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Premier Soccer League at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

It was a crucial victory for the Buccaneers as they closed the gap between them and Masandawana to 15 points in the PSL title race.

Fans reacted to Sunday's showdown and GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.