Pitso Mosimane & Musi Matlaba, Esteghlal, October 2024 Esteghlal
Dumisani Koyana

The Struggle Continues! Esteghlal extend winless run to six matches and Pitso Mosimane's side remain four points above Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League relegation zone after Malavan clash

Malavan vs Esteghlal
Esteghlal vs Esteghlal Khuzestan

Despite financial challenges with the club's owners, Mosimane secures a point on the road as the Capital Blues extended their winless run.

  • Mosimane’s team earns valuable draw
  • Need to improve goal-scoring ability
  • Financial issues continue to persist
