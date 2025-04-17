Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

The return of Themba Zwane seems imminent, as Miguel Cardoso provides injury updates ahead of their Caf Champions League semi-final against Al Ahly - 'Tomorrow we’ll have a more detailed information on who is unavailable'

Masandawana face a huge test of their continental trophy credentials as they take on the Egyptian giants and current holders.

  • Home form boosts Sundowns' confidence
  • Injury concerns addressed by Cardoso
  • Overcoming semi-final hoodoo
