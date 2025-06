The South Africans suffered a Cosafa Cup title heartbreak after losing 3-0 to Angola at Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Angolans claimed the Cosafa Cup for the second year in a row and fifth overall, after cruising to a dominant victory.

A South African side made up largely of fringe players struggled to cope with Angola’s pace, precision and experience, leaving fans disappointed and questioning the legitimacy of calling this team ‘Bafana Bafana’.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the heavy defeat and what it means for the players hoping to break into the main national team.

