'The only thing Kaizer Chiefs can have is their Simcard DDC trophy; Orlando Pirates must now score 44 goals in five games; Miguel Cardoso should now leave Mamelodi Sundowns'

With three matches to go, the Brazilians are four points away from not only defending the title but also winning a record-extending 18th league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns are now closer than ever to lifting the Premier Soccer League title for a record eighth time.

The Brazilians took a giant step towards defending their title with a 3-0 win over Chippa United, with players like Iqraam Rayners and Thapelo Maseko impressing on the night.

Additionally, by scoring 57 goals in 25 games, the Tshwane giants reached new heights in the PSL, and this helped them stamp their authority as a giant indeed in the competition.

After beating Chippa, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.