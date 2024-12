The Soweto giants are struggling this season and hopes of winning the PSL title are slowly evaporating.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has urged the Motaung family to intervene and save the club's slide.

This comes as the Soweto giants are ninth on the table after failing to win their last three Premier Soccer League games.

Fans took to social media to debate Khanye's remarks and GOAL takes a look at their comments.