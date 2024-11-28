Mohau Nkota, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

The Mohau Nkota Story: From career threatening injury to Orlando Pirates' hero - 'Am I going to play again? Is my career over? It can’t end like this'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCJ. Riveiro

The 20-year-old attacker is arguably the Buccaneers' biggest revelation so far this season as Jose Riveiro's youngsters steal the limelight.

  • Nkota made his professional debut this season
  • He has suddenly become a sensation
  • But his rise was laden with drawbacks
