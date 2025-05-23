The highs and lows of being a Kaizer Chiefs and Manchester United fan - they don’t just play football, they play with our emotions

Lerato Mkhondo reacts to the rollercoaster of being a fan of two giant clubs going through some very difficult times.

They say you don't choose your football team; it chooses you. That might be the most truthful statement in the world of sports.

Because if that weren't the case, I would have long since dumped Chiefs and Manchester United-two clubs seemingly committed to causing their loyal supporters unnecessary suffering.

I was introduced to both clubs by my father's best friend when I was 12. Back then, being a fan of these historic teams felt like a dream-a luxury rivals could only wish for.