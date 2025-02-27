'The good thing about it' - Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane breaks silence on Vilakazi's shocking departure from AmaZulu as president Sandile Zungu reveals Vusumuzi 'dealing with demons'
Usuthu are now left with one head coach following a surprise technical team development which occurred this week.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vilakazi stepped down as AmaZulu co-coach
- That leaves Zwane as the sole head coach
- Zwane and Zungu comment on the developments