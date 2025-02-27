Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, AmaZuluBackpage
Michael Madyira

'The good thing about it' - Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane breaks silence on Vilakazi's shocking departure from AmaZulu as president Sandile Zungu reveals Vusumuzi 'dealing with demons'

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCCape Town City FCAmaZulu FC vs Cape Town City FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsA. ZwaneV. Vilakazi

Usuthu are now left with one head coach following a surprise technical team development which occurred this week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vilakazi stepped down as AmaZulu co-coach
  • That leaves Zwane as the sole head coach
  • Zwane and Zungu comment on the developments
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches